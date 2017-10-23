BRIEF-Shareholder to transfer entire stake in Hubei Yichang Transportation Group

Oct 23(Reuters) - Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd

* Says a Hubei-based ecological-cultural tourism investment company plans to transfer entire stake in the company to a venture capital investment company, which is a wholly owned unit of the ecological-cultural tourism investment company

* Says the venture capital investment company’s stake in the company will be 7.1 percent, and will be diluted to 5.1 percent from Oct. 23 due to new share issue of the company

