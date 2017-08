July 19 (Reuters) - Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says shareholders of Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor plan to boost its capital by a combined 3.4 billion yuan ($503.29 million) for production line project

