July 27 (Reuters) - Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says 430.0 million shares held by shareholder Huang Wei, representing 5.0 percent of total issued share capital, pledged to Zhejiang Zheshang Securities Asset Management on July 26 for three years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tLJXxC

