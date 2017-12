Dec 5 (Reuters) - Beijing Honggao Creative Architectural Design Co Ltd :

* Says top shareholder’s 310.8 million shares, equivalent to 30.3 percent of total issued share capital, frozen in order by local court

* Says co’s second major shareholder’s 300.4 million shares, equivalent to 29.29 percent of total issued share capital, frozen by local court

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gx9zGa

