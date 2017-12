Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chongqing DIMA Industry Co Ltd :

* Says top shareholder’s 885.7 million shares, equivalent to 36.6 percent of total issued share capital, frozen by local court, from Nov. 30, 2017 to Nov. 29, 2020

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qEod5w

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)