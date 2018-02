Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sharing Economy International Inc :

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH WEYING MTEL REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF GLOBAL TICKETING SERVICES TO DEVELOP BLOCKCHAIN ECOMMERCE SOLUTION

* SHARING ECONOMY - ‍ UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF WEYING MTEL FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION BY UNIT OF NOT LESS THAN 51% OF WEYING