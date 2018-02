Feb 22 (Reuters) - SHARKIA NATIONAL COMPANY FOR FOOD SECURITY:

* FY NET PROFIT EGP 5.6 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EGP 3.7 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES EGP 47.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 48.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY DIVIDEND OF 25 QIRSH PER SHARE