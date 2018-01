Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SHARP CORP‘S GROUP OPERATING PROFIT FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER LOOKS TO HAVE SOARED 270 PERCENT ON THE YEAR TO AROUND 70 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI ‍​

* SHARP CORP'S SALES FOR THE THREE QUARTERS PROBABLY ROSE ABOUT 20 PERCENT TO ROUGHLY 1.8 TLN YEN - NIKKEI Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2BwACZl] Further company coverage: