Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp

* Says it will acquire 35,732 shares of Kantatsu Co., Ltd., for 1.01 billion yen in total, via exercise of warrants

* Says it will raise voting power in Kantatsu Co., Ltd. to 53.5 percent from 44.3 percent after transaction

* Effective Jan. 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UxJ4jT

