Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sharpspring Inc:

* SHARPSPRING INC - ‍RECURRING REVENUE FROM NEW CUSTOMER ADDITIONS OVER FIRST YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.9 MILLION​

* SHARPSPRING ACHIEVES ANOTHER CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY SALES RECORD, ADDING 266 NEW CUSTOMERS IN Q4 2017