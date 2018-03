March 6 (Reuters) - Sharpspring Inc:

* SHARPSPRING INC QTRLY REVENUE $3.8 MILLION VERSUS $2.9 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SHARPSPRING INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* SHARPSPRING INC - AT Q4 2017-END, SHARPSPRING HAD 1,428 AGENCY CUSTOMERS RESELLING ITS SOLUTION TO THEIR RESPECTIVE CLIENTS