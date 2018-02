Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION AS PART OF TOTAL BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC - CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER VITO CULMONE WILL BE LEAVING ORGANIZATION

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC - TREVOR ENGLISH WILL BE ASSUMING ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: