BRIEF-Shaw Offers Voluntary Buyouts To 6,500 Employees‍​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* ANNOUNCED AN ENTERPRISE-WIDE INITIATIVE DESIGNED TO REINVENT ITS OPERATING MODEL ‍​

* CHANGES WILL RESULT IN REVIEW AND REIMAGINING OF EVERY ASPECT OF SHAW‘S OPERATIONS AND ROLES, AND FEWER INTERNAL PROCESSES‍​

* AS FIRST STEP IN CHANGE INITIATIVE, SHAW IS IMPLEMENTING A VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE PROGRAM FROM JANUARY 31 TO FEBRUARY 14, 201

* ABOUT 6,500 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN OFFERED VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE PACKAGE, WITH ABOUT TEN PER CENT EXPECTED TO ACCEPT THE PACKAGE