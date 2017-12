BRIEF-Shell ‍Expects Impact Of US Tax Reform Legislation To Be Favourable To Ops​

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shell:

* ‍EXPECTS POTENTIAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF RECENTLY ENACTED US TAX REFORM LEGISLATION TO BE FAVOURABLE TO SHELL AND TO ITS US OPERATIONS​

* INTENDS TO DETERMINE AND ANNOUNCE ACTUAL IMPACT INCLUDING ANY Q4 MOVEMENTS, AND BALANCE SHEET ADJUSTMENTS, AS PART OF ITS Q4 2017 RESULTS​

* ‍CHANGE IN US TAX LEGISLATION (EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018) WILL IMPACT SHELL‘S Q4 2017 RESULTS BUT ANALYSIS OF ACTUAL IMPACT IS NOT YET COMPLETE​

* WOULD HAVE INCURRED AN ESTIMATED CHARGE TO EARNINGS OF $2.0 TO 2.5 BILLION PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY A RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX POSITION

* ‍CHARGE REPRESENTS A NON-CASH ADJUSTMENT AND WILL BE REFLECTED AS AN IDENTIFIED ITEM​