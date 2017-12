Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shell:

* SHELL COMMENTS ON DECISION TO INDICT COMPANY OVER OPL 245 SETTLEMENT​

* “WE ARE DISAPPOINTED BY THE OUTCOME OF THE PRELIMINARY HEARING AND THE DECISION TO INDICT SHELL AND ITS FORMER EMPLOYEES” ‍​

* "BELIEVE THE TRIAL JUDGES WILL CONCLUDE THAT THERE IS NO CASE AGAINST SHELL OR ITS FORMER EMPLOYEES" Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/BuWSd7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)