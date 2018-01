Jan 2 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* TERMINATED AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH DANSK OLIESELSKAB AS IN SEPT 2016 REGARDING SALE OF A/S DANSK SHELL‍​

* SHELL GROUP’S $30 BILLION DIVESTMENT PROGRAMME REMAINS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE IN 2018‍​

* A/S DANSK SHELL, INCLUDING THE REFINERY, LOCAL TRADING,SUPPLY ACTIVITIES WILL REMAIN UNDER SHELL’S OWNERSHIP AND CONTINUE BUSINESS AS USUAL Source text (go.shell.com/2CpT7nH) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)