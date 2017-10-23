FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says CFO resigning effective Nov.7​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 12:28 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says CFO resigning effective Nov.7​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co -

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces resignation of chief financial officer Adele Skolits

* Shenandoah Telecommunications - Chief Financial Officer Adele Skolits has informed company she is resigning effective November 7​

* Shenandoah telecommunications co - ‍skolits has accepted position of Chief Financial Officer of privately-held Buckeye Broadband​

* Shenandoah Telecommunications - ‍current COO Earle Mackenzie will delay his retirement to assume responsibilities of interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.