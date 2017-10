Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shenghua Lande Scitech Ltd:

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017

* HY recorded an unaudited turnover of about RMB79.4 million , up about 183.13 percent

* HY net loss of about RMB4.4 million versus net loss of about RMB3.1 million Source :(bit.ly/2wOAXF5) Further company coverage: