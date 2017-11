Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shentong Robot Education Group Co Ltd

* ‍Expected to record a turnaround from consolidated net loss for six months ended 30 September 2016​

* ‍Expected to record consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 September 2017​

