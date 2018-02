Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHENZHEN ARBITRATION COMMISSION HAS RULED IT REPAY ABOUT 300 MILLION YUAN TO INDUSTRIAL BANK

* SAYS THE RULING WILL ADD PRESSURE TO THE COMPANY AS IT IS ALREADY SHORT OF FUNDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BczwFD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)