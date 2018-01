Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT, PARTNER PLAN TO SET UP INVESTMENT FUND WORTH UP TO 4.5 BILLION YUAN ($696.69 million)

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON JAN 15 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CY1mDP; bit.ly/2mncXoJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4591 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)