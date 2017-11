Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Stock Exchange

* Says it sends queries to Leshi Internet Information on whether company is at risk of hollowing out if it is unable to repay loans

* Says it asks Leshi Internet to clarify on reports on Sunac China’s plans to increase investment in Leshi Zhixin

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zmEMXA

