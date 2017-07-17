FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen HuiJie Group revises H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017 to up 40-55 pct
July 17, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen HuiJie Group revises H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017 to up 40-55 pct

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen HuiJie Group Co Ltd :

* Says it revised up H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

* In the new forecast, co expects FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 55 percent, or to be 167.9 million yuan to 185.9 million yuan, while the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 119.9 million yuan

* In the previous forecast, co expected FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 45 percent

* Says that higher revenue than expected and cost control as main reasons for the forecast adjustment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nqS31L

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

