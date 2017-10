Oct 16(Reuters) - Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 15-45 percent y/y, or to be 1.21 billion yuan to 1.53 billion yuan, from 1.05 billion yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Mkig7w

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)