FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of Pacific Insight​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of Pacific Insight​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd:​

* Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of pacific insight

* Says Methode Electronics, co previously said Methode will buy co for $18.50/share

* Says‍ Shenzhen Kaizhong precision issued news release announcing Kaizhong no longer proceeding with proposed acquisition of co

* Says ‍since September 6, neither Kaizhong nor its advisors have contacted company or any of its advisors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.