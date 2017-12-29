BRIEF-Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products says change of accounting estimates and accounting policy

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd

* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy

* Effective June 12

* Says it will adopt weighted average method for inventory valuation, effective Jan. 1, 2018

* Says it will change the depreciation period of fixed asset building to 20 to 30 years, instead of 20 years, effective Jan. 1, 2018

