Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Minde Electronics Technology Ltd

* Says chairman has bought 1.8 percent stake at 45.5 yuan ($6.88) per share in the company on Oct 19, taking his holdings to 13.5 percent after transaction

($1 = 6.6179 Chinese yuan renminbi)