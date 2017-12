Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd:

* FREEZING ORDER ON INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL REGISTRATION OF COMPANY SHALL BE LIFTED

* ‍RECEIVED ENFORCEMENT DECISION FROM INTERMEDIATE COURT THAT ENFORCEMENT OF JUDGMENT IS COMPLETED & CASE IS CLOSED​

* ‍RECEIVED DECISION FROM COURT THAT FREEZING ORDER ON SHARES HELD BY LI QI MING SHALL BE DISCHARGED​