Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Quanxinhao CO Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER SELLS 25.7 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY FOR 428.3 MILLION YUAN ($67.91 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ows9le Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)