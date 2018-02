Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS ACTIVELY WORKING ON ITS ASSETS RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL RELATED TO STATE-OWNED-ENTERPRISES REFORM IN SHENZHEN

* SAYS MORE TIME NEEDED TO IRON OUT DETAILS OF THE DEAL, SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GUTQvM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)