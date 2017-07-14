BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise issues 2017 H1 net profit outlook

July 13(Reuters) - Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for 2017 H1 will increase by 67.4 percent to 116.7 percent, or will be 85 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2016 H1 was 50.8 million yuan

* Says that increased profit of financial business and real estate management business, and steady management of core project of the company as main reasons for the forecast

