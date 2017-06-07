BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion to issue medium-term notes, unit signs strategic agreement

June 7 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc

* Says securities regulator to halt review of its share private placement proposal

* Says it revises plan, to issue up to 1.67 billion yuan ($245.73 million) medium-term notes from 800 million yuan previously

* Says unit plans to sign strategic agreement with join-stock unit with investment worth up to 500 million yuan

