2 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion to issue medium-term notes, unit signs strategic agreement
June 7, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion to issue medium-term notes, unit signs strategic agreement

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc

* Says securities regulator to halt review of its share private placement proposal

* Says it revises plan, to issue up to 1.67 billion yuan ($245.73 million) medium-term notes from 800 million yuan previously

* Says unit plans to sign strategic agreement with join-stock unit with investment worth up to 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rUdRxu; bit.ly/2rLd9Ak; bit.ly/2rUrVHk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7961 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

