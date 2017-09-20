FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations
September 20, 2017 / 9:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp

* Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

* Sherritt International Corp - ‍reiterates production guidance for 2017​

* Sherritt International Corp - ‍Hurricane Irma has not had any material impact on expected 2017 production emanating from Cuba​

* SSherritt International Corp - co also confirmed that none of its facilities incurred more than minimal damage

* Sherritt International Corp - activities at its Moa Joint Venture and Oil and Gas and Power facilities in Cuba have been restored to normal capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

