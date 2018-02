Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp:

* SHERRITT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.17 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 INCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY REVENUE $54.8 MILLION VERSUS $70.5 MILLION

* SEES 2018 SPENDING ON CAPITAL (EXCLUDING CORPORATE) OF $94 MILLION