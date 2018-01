Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp:

* SHERRITT ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION UNIT OFFERING COMPRISED OF COMMON SHARES AND COBALT-LINKED WARRANTS

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP - INTENDS TO USE UP TO $75 MILLION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPURCHASE PORTION OF ONE OR MORE OF SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES​