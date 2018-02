Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co:

* SHERWIN-WILLIAMS SAYS ENTERED INTO CERTAIN AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO - AMENDMENT IS ALSO INCREASE OF A REVOLVING LETTER OF CREDIT BY $250 MILLION UP TO AN AGGREGATE AVAILABILITY OF $750 MILLION