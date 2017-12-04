BRIEF-Shibaura Mechatronics says business and capital alliance with engineering unit of Shin-Etsu Chemical

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Shibaura Mechatronics Corp

* Says it signs business and capital alliance with Tokyo-based engineering firm, which is wholly owned unit of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd , on Dec. 4

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on mechatronics related equipment manufacture, development and sale

* Says Tokyo-based engineering firm will acquire 2.6 million shares of the company from Toshiba Corp, effective Dec. 20 to Dec. 25

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ig22nR;goo.gl/Hfmsj7

