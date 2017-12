Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shibusawa WarehouseCo Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture, which will be mainly engaged in freight forwarding transportation business, with DyDo Group Holdings Inc ’s wholly owned unit DyDo Drinko, on June 1, 2018

* JV will be capitalized at 25 million yen, and co and DyDo Group Holdings’ unit will own a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fSbqrf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)