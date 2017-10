Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd

* Says gets notices under section 7 of insolvency & bankruptcy code, 2016 from Jain Sons Finlease‍​

* Shilpi Cable Technologies-gets petitions under section 7 of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 from American Express Banking, BDR Builders & Developers