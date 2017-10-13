FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shimachu to repurchase shares and retire treasury shares
October 13, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Shimachu to repurchase shares and retire treasury shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shimachu Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 2 million shares, representing 4.3 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price at up to 6 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from Oct. 16 to Feb. 28, 2018

* Says it will retire 3.5 million shares (6.8 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Oct. 31

* Says the total shares outstanding is 47.9 million shares after the retirement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/npChL7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

