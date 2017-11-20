FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shinden Hightex says new shares issuance and shareholding structure change
November 20, 2017 / 7:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shinden Hightex says new shares issuance and shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shinden Hightex Corp

* Says co plans to issue 200,000 new shares and distribute 190,000 shares via public offering

* Says co plans to issue 69,000 new shares to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc via private placement

* Says co aims to raise up to 1.77 billion yen in total and proceeds will be used for loan repayment

* Says co’s current top shareholder will cut voting power in the co to 7.6 percent from 12.5 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xGuKE5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
