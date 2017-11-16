FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shineco enters into strategic agreement with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 2:14 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Shineco enters into strategic agreement with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc

* Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Shineco Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, Shineco intends to acquire 51 pct - 60 pct equity interest in Xinjiang Tiansheng’s shares​

* Shineco Inc - to acquire 51 pct - 60 pct equity interest in Xinjiang Tiansheng’s shares in exchange for consideration consisting of cash,co’s newly issued shares​

* Shineco Inc - co through its joint venture company, Xinjiang Shineco Taihe Agriculture Technology Ltd has entered into strategic cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
