Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc:

* Shineco, Inc. provides further update on status of apocynum industrial park establishment in Xinjiang, China.

* Shineco Inc - ‍shineco has applied and received wild apocynum harvest permit from government of korla region in Xinjiang, China​

* Shineco Inc - co plans to harvest 100,000 tons of apocynum straws beginning winter of 2017 until spring of 2018​