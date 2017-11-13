FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shineco provides update on further cooperation with Daiso via JD.com
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 2:19 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Shineco provides update on further cooperation with Daiso via JD.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc:

* Provides update on further cooperation with Daiso via JD.com

* Further developed cooperation with Daiso Industries Co through a supply and purchase agreement entered into on November 3​

* Agreement was entered into for purpose of establishing a continuous supply and sale of Daiso’s products in China​

* Pursuant to deal, Shineco to purchase Daiso products in amount of about RMB 20 million no later than Dec 31, 2017, and add orders as required​

* Term of agreement with Daiso is currently one year, and it extends for one additional year at each expiration date​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.