FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shinto Holdings receives judgment regarding payment dispute lawsuit
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Shinto Holdings receives judgment regarding payment dispute lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shinto Holdings Inc

* Says it received judgment from Tokyo District Court on Dec. 14, regarding payment dispute lawsuit filed by a Tokyo-based firm (plaintiff) against the co

* Says co was ordered to pay about 2.7 million yen to plaintiff and to burden half of lawsuit costs

* Says co was dissatisfied with the judgment and appealed on the same day

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 23, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bNVyWX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.