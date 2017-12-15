BRIEF-Shinto Holdings receives judgment regarding payment dispute lawsuit

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shinto Holdings Inc

* Says it received judgment from Tokyo District Court on Dec. 14, regarding payment dispute lawsuit filed by a Tokyo-based firm (plaintiff) against the co

* Says co was ordered to pay about 2.7 million yen to plaintiff and to burden half of lawsuit costs

* Says co was dissatisfied with the judgment and appealed on the same day

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 23, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bNVyWX

