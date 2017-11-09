BRIEF- Shinto Holdings to issue new shares through private placement

Nov 9(Reuters) - Shinto Holdings Inc

* Says it plans to issue 2 million new shares at the price of 99 yen per share, to raise 200 million yen in total, through private placement to Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited and SATURDAY CO.,LTD

* Payment date on Nov. 30

* Says it will issue 454,500 new shares at the price of 110 yen per share, to raise 50 million yen in total, through private placement to DADU(HONG KONG)CO.,LIMITED

* Payment date on Nov. 30

* Proceeds to be mainly used for products purchase and operation fund of China-based unit

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/waBgxi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)