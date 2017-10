Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shinvest Holding Ltd

* Sin Hong Hardware entered an agreement to sell leasehold property located at 2 Kwong Min Road, Singapore

* Deal for consideration for property is S$4.4 million

* Sin Hong intends to use proceeds from sale of property to pay down bank loans and generate working capital

* Proposed disposal is expected to result in a gain of about S$3 million after all expenses for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: