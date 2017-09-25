BRIEF-Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study​‍​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd‍​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍ Lusutrombopag met primary and all pre-specified important secondary endpoints in a global phase 3 study​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍Lusutrombopag was generally well tolerated, with adverse events deemed treatment-related​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - Lusutrombopag demonstrated superiority to placebo​

* Shionogi & Co - ‍based on results from l-plus1 and l-plus2 phase 3 studies, Shionogi has initiated rolling submission of a new drug application to FDA​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍Shionogi plans to present l-plus2 study data at future hepatology and hematology conferences later this year​