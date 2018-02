Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd:

* SFL - FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD - QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20​

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD - QTRLY ‍ PRELIMINARY LONG TERM CHARTER REVENUES $139 MILLION​

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD - QTRLY PRELIMINARY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES OF $152 MILLION