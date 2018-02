Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* SHIRE ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF SBLA FOR CINRYZE® FOR PEDIATRIC HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA USE

* SHIRE PLC - FILING HAS RECEIVED PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION FROM FDA

* SHIRE PLC - FDA EXPECTED TO PROVIDE DECISION ON EXPANDED INDICATION OF CINRYZE BY JUNE 20, 2018, BASED ON PDUFA V ACTION DAT